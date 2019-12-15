Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Lozeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita R. (Hamel) Lozeau


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita R. (Hamel) Lozeau Obituary
Loving mother, grandmother,

great-grandmother

LOWELL

Rita R. (Hamel) Lozeau, 98, a Lowell resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019, with her daughters by her side. She was the wife of the late Herve T. Lozeau who passed in 1985.

Born in Lowell on May 2, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Ledger and Evelyn (Demers) Hamel.

Rita had been employed by the former Alexander's Market in Lowell.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Bolduc of Stratham, NH and Nancy Avila of Bar Harbor, ME; two sisters-in-law, Doris St. Armand of Lowell and Noella Duguay of CT; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren.

It being her request, private funeral services will be held on Monday at St. Joseph Cemetery.



View the online memorial for Rita R. (Hamel) Lozeau
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -