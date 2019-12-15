|
|
Loving mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother
LOWELL
Rita R. (Hamel) Lozeau, 98, a Lowell resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019, with her daughters by her side. She was the wife of the late Herve T. Lozeau who passed in 1985.
Born in Lowell on May 2, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Ledger and Evelyn (Demers) Hamel.
Rita had been employed by the former Alexander's Market in Lowell.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Bolduc of Stratham, NH and Nancy Avila of Bar Harbor, ME; two sisters-in-law, Doris St. Armand of Lowell and Noella Duguay of CT; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren.
It being her request, private funeral services will be held on Monday at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 15, 2019