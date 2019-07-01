|
of Lowell
LOWELL
Rita T. (Rondeau) Jacques, age 87, of Lowell formerly of Dracut, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at D'Youville Senior care in Lowell with her five children by her side. She was the wife of the late Ralph J. Jacques who passed away in 2010.
She was born in Lowell on May 24, 1932, a daughter of the late Cleophas and Anna (Charbonneau) Rondeau. Rita was a parishioner of Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish.
Prior to her retirement, she worked at the Sweetheart Plastic Company.
She is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Aline and Robert Noel, Lorraine and David DeMange, and Nancy and Michael DeMange; two sons and their spouses, Roger and Ida Jacques and Steve and Paula Jacques; 7 grandchildren, Kimberly Mousseau, Brian Noel and his fiancé Jamie Morneau, Jared Jacques and his fiancé Kayla Landry, Amanda Blute and her husband Matthew, Christopher DeMange and his wife Angela, Katelyn Jacques and Nicole DeMange; five great-grandchildren, Scott Mousseau and his wife Laura, Zachary Mousseau, Aliviah and Mason Blute and Daniel Jacques; also many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Joseph Rondeau, Lillian Trudel, Bertha King, Marie Evans and Alice Paquette.
Rita's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at D'Youville Senior Care for the wonderful care that was given.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Rita's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Wednesday morning, July 3 from 9:30 until 11:30am. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 12 o'clock at St. Marguerite D'Youville Church, Dracut. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. To share your thoughts and memories of Rita, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 1, 2019