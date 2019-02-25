Rita T. (Lozeau) Maille

Mrs. Rita T. (Lozeau) Maille, age 91, a former resident of Dracut, passed away on February 24, 2019 at a nursing facility in Chelmsford. She was the wife of the late Leo J. Maille.



Born in Lowell, on January 5, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Napoleon and Eva (Masson) Lozeau.



Rita was a longtime parishioner of the former St. Jean de Baptiste Church and a former member of the D'Youville Manor Ladies Guild.



She is survived by three sisters, Claire Dube of Lowell, Alice Brunelle of Dracut and Therese Hudon of Lowell; also several nieces and nephews.



She was also the sister of the late Marie Ange Lamothe, Irene Toupin, Ray Lozeau, Cecile Gauthier, Regina Lozeau, and Rose Senior.



MAILLE - Mrs. Rita T. (Lozeau) Maille. Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday morning from 8:15 to 9:15, at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. Her Funeral Mass will take place immediately following at 10 am, in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford.