Rita (Lelos) Villaras

of Lowell, MA



Rita (Lelos) Villaras passed away Friday March 15, 2019 with her beloved daughter at her side. She was the beloved wife of George E. Villaras who died on September 4, 1977. She was born in Lowell, MA, Daughter of the late Demetrios Lelos and the late Malamati Dinas.



She Attended Lowell Schools. In the 1960's she studied at the Lowell Academy of Hair and worked in the hair industry up until the sudden death of her husband. Afterward she received her certification at UMASS Medical in Worcester and became Supervisor/Coordinator of the Central Sterilization Department at the St. Joseph's Hospital in Lowell, where she worked up until her retirement.



A lover of all things to do with the ocean she spent time in Boothbay Harbor and Ogunquit, Maine. She took pride in her home and cooking for everyone. She held court on the front porch on summer days where the neighbors loved to gather to enjoy many "Ritaisms."



Rita leaves behind her loving daughter Melanie Villaras, her grandson Jay Starke and Jennifer Smith, her great-grandson Jason Starke, her dear brother John Lelos, her sister Amelia Stys, and her sister in law Maureen Villaras.



She was also the mother of the late Anastasia "Stacy" Starke and the late Joseph Edward Villaras. She was predeceased by her sisters Panagiota Nikolis and Athena Mileon and brother in law Byron Villaras and Irene Lelos.



Rita's daughter would like to thank the compassionate staff of Palm Manor C-Wing, for their loving care and embracing us like family. Rita kept us laughing.



VILLARAS - In accordance with her wishes, there were no calling hours and all Funeral Services were held privately for her family. Burial took place at Westlawn Cemetery.



Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854.