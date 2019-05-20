|
Loving Mother and Grandmother
LOWELL Rita Y. (Gorton) Wrenn, 79, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care, following a lengthy, valiantly fought battle with cancer. Rita was the beloved wife of Gerald D. Wrenn who passed away on May 9, 2002.
Rita was born in Lowell on December 5, 1939, a daughter of the late John and Delma (Gelineau) Gorton. She was a graduate of St. Marie's Grammar School and St. Louis Academy. Rita, along with three of her friends, entered the Convent in Petersham, MA where she studied for some time.
Rita married Gerald Wrenn on September 15, 1967, and together they celebrated 34 years of marriage. Prior to her retirement, Rita was employed as a secretary with Raytheon.
Church was very important to Rita. She was a parishioner of the former Sacred Heart Church, now Holy Family Parish at Ste. Marie's Church. She was a choir member at church because of her love of music. She also was an active member of the Le Cercle Jeanne Mance and enjoyed getting together with the group to preserve Franco American heritage and culture.
Rita loved to travel and took trips to Aruba, Bermuda, and Niagara Falls, and Europe. Her love of horseracing brought many trips to Rockingham Park and the Saratoga Race Track. Rita enjoyed all sports, especially golf and baseball.
She was a fan of all of her grandchildren's sporting events and school events. She also loved to play cards with her friends.
Family was most important to Rita. She loved spending time together with her daughters and their families, and her extended family.
Rita is survived by two daughters, Colleen J. Lagasse and her husband Martin J. Lagasse of Londonderry, NH, and Kim A. Wrenn of Tyngsborough; six grandchildren, Daniel M. Lagasse and his fiancée Kiersten Robert of Manchester, NH, Nicole C. Lagasse and Amy E. Lagasse both of Londonderry, NH, Emily C. Hall, Andrew S. Hall, and Audrey R. Hall, all of Tyngsborough; a sister, Doris Ouellette and her husband Richard of Gilmanton, NH; and a brother, Dennis Gorton and his wife Carol of Front Royal, VA. Rita leaves her companion of many years, Freeman Shepherd of Chelmsford, who was a very important part of her life. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Rita's family would like to acknowledge the staff of Merrimack Valley Hospice and D'Youville for the loving care they provided. WRENN In Lowell, May 18, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care, Rita Y. (Gorton) Wrenn, 79, wife of the late Gerald D. Wrenn. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE ST. LOWELL, on TUESDAY from 4 until 8 PM. Rita's Funeral will begin on WEDNESDAY MORNING at 9 o'clock from the Funeral Home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 o'clock at HOLY FAMILY PARISH – ST. MARIE'S CHURCH, corner of Chamberlain and Grafton Sts. Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Rita's memory may be made to the , 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701.
