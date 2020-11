of Bedford on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Son of Albert Cerullo of Townsend and the late Dorothy B. (Rossi) Cerullo. Loving brother of Carl Cerullo and his wife Diane of Pepperell and the late Richard Cerullo. Also survived by sister-in-law Beth Cerullo and four nephews: Matthew, Nicholas, Nathan, and Ryan.Bob loved movies and music and played guitar; he was also an avid reader.Funeral Services private. Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD.