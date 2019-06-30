Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Christian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Christian


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Christian Obituary
of Dracut

DRACUT

Robert A. Christian, age 85, a resident of Dracut passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital with his family and friends by his side. He was the beloved husband of Denise R. (Chateauneuf) Christian and the late Lucille (Oligny) Christian.

He was born in Nashua, NH, on July 12, 1933, and was the son of the late Carl and Lillian (Decelle) Christian. He received his education in Nashua schools and was a graduate of Nashua High School. He also attended the former Lowell Technological Institute.

Robert served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years as a sales associate by Sam's Club in Hudson, NH.

Robert was a longtime communicant of Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut.

He was a member of the Dracut Seniors, Dracut American Legion, and enjoyed his time at Summit Elder Care in Lowell.

Robert loved to travel and cook, especially when it came to entertaining his family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three sons, Michael Christian and his wife Donna of Goshen, NH, Mark Christian and his wife Sarah of Nashua, NH, and Stephen Christian and his friend Jane Nadeau of Fitchburg, MA; his daughter, Lori Lynn White and her husband David White of Meeker, OK; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Jerry Goulet of Hollis, NH; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and many dear friends.

He was also the brother of the late Alice Merrill and Carole Christian.

Christian

It being his wish, there is no visitation and services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Robert A. Christian
Published in Lowell Sun on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now