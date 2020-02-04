|
|
Well-known local masonry contractor
Robert A. "Bob" Clark, 81, of Lowell, passed away peacefully Wednesday January 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband for over 60 years of Frances C. "Fran" (Ziemba) Clark, who survives him.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, November 11, 1938, a son of the late Weston and the late Emma (Magnant) Clark, he attended Chelmsford schools and was a graduate of Chelmsford High School class of 1956.
For most of his life Bob was a mason, having owned and operated Robert Clark Mason Contractors in Lowell. Later, he was a driver for the LRTA Road Runner for several years.
A loyal Boston sports fan, especially the Patriots and the Red Sox, Bob also enjoyed watching NASCAR.
He also served as a swim coach in Greater Lowell over the years for the YMCA and various club programs. Later, he was an assistant coach of the swim team at U/Mass Lowell in the 1980's.
Besides his wife, Bob is survived four children Nancy Ann Wolf and her husband Randall of Universal City, TX, Robert A. Clark, Jr. and his wife Gertrud of Frohen, Germany, Michael J. Clark and his wife Katherine of Lowell and Debora J. Marchand and her fiancé Michael J. Callery of Lowell; four grandchildren William Wolf and his wife Melanie of Hampton, VA, Alicia Brickhouse and her husband George of Suffolk, VA, Timothy R. Clark of Lowell and Abigail M. Clark of Commerce, TX; three great-grandchildren Sarah, Andrew and Olivia; a brother William J. Clark and his wife Deborah of Milford, NH; three nieces Stacy Clark, Stephanie Clark and Mimi Rainford; his sister-in-law Florence F. Reis of Pittsfield, MA.
Clark
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 8 P.M. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held Thursday morning at the Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. Committal Services will be private. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the of Greater Lowell, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Robert A. Clark
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 4, 2020