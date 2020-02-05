|
Robert A. "Bob" Clark of Lowell
In Lowell, MA, January 29, 2020, at home, Robert A. "Bob" Clark of Lowell, beloved husband of Frances C. (Ziemba) Clark.
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 8 P.M. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held Thursday morning at the Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. Committal Services will be private.
E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the of Greater Lowell, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 5, 2020