Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Resources
Robert A. "Bob" Clark

Robert A. "Bob" Clark Obituary
Robert A. "Bob" Clark of Lowell

In Lowell, MA, January 29, 2020, at home, Robert A. "Bob" Clark of Lowell, beloved husband of Frances C. (Ziemba) Clark.

Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 8 P.M. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held Thursday morning at the Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. Committal Services will be private.

E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the of Greater Lowell, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 5, 2020
