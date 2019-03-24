Robert A. Lane

active at St. William's, retired M.B.T.A.; 75



TEWKSBURY - Mr. Robert Arthur "Bob" Lane, age 75, the father of a large well-known Tewksbury family died peacefully at his Tewksbury home, Thursday evening, March 21, surrounded by and in the loving care of his family and hospice, after a lengthy illness. He was the devoted husband of Kathleen (McCarthy) Lane, with whom he had celebrated a fifty-second wedding anniversary this past April 16th.



He was born in Dorchester, the son of the late Arthur V. and Anna (Stanton) Lane, raised in Dorchester, and graduated from Dorchester High School. He began his working career at the Boston Public Library, and later changed careers to bus driver for the M.T.A. He retired from the M.B.T.A. as a dispatcher after thirty years of service. He was a member of AFL-CIO Carmen's Union, Boston Local 589. He had also served in the Army National Guard. He had lived in Tewksbury since 1967 and was active at St. William's Parish. He and his family hosted the weekly after Mass coffee and donut socials every Sunday morning for over twenty years. He was also a member of Fr. Coppen's Council, Knights of Columbus in Tewksbury.



Besides his wife he leaves twelve children, Timothy S. Lane and his wife Adrianna (Gonzalez), Kathleen A. Goodwin and her husband Gerard all of Andover, Judith M. Vasas and her husband Tewksbury Deputy Fire Chief Albert of Tewksbury, Jean L. Capizzi and her husband Paul of Revere, John P. Lane and his wife Lori (Larrabee ), Sandy J. Lane and her husband Chris Tierney all of Dracut, Matthew T. Lane of Tewksbury, Ann M. Paré and her husband Philip, Joseph A. Lane and his wife Katie (Madden-Sturges) all of Tewksbury, Michael R. Lane and his wife Erin (Mulcahy) of Amherst, NH, Patricia A. Corsetti and her husband Kyle of Chelmsford, and Mary E. Lane and her significant other James Frackleton of Tewksbury; 16 grandchildren, Mary Kate, Taylor, Jack, Shannon, Keegan, Shaye, Kobi, Lila, Lily, Noah, Isabella, Abigail, Harley, Oliver, Lucy, and Vincent; a beloved sister, Mary Ann Lane of Melrose; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and dear friends.



LANE - Visiting hours Monday, March 25, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm, in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral will begin Tuesday, March 26, at 10:15 am, from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 am, in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial will follow in St. Mary cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Oblate Father's Infirmary Fund, 486 Chandler St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 or the Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 will be appreciated. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 24, 2019