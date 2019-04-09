|
of Dracut; 81 DRACUT Robert A." Musty" Mostone, 81, passed away, Friday, April 5th, at Lowell General Hospital, with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Regina (Bossi) Mostone. They were sharing their 60th year of marriage at the time of his death.
Robert was born in Boston, August 2, 1937, a son of the late Albert Mostone and Catherine (DeCesare) Mostone. He was a graduate of Medford High School and served 8 years in the National Guard. He was employed as a custodian at the Campbell School, in Dracut, for many years until his retirement.
In his younger years, he coached little league, played men's softball and enjoyed skiing. He loved to travel and took many trips with his family to Disney World. He was a proud father and grandfather who rarely missed any events his family was involved in. During his retirement, he enjoyed spending his winter's in Highland Beach Florida.
Besides his wife, Regina, he is survived and will be deeply missed by his children: Dr. Regina M. Mostone and her partner Renee Clancy of Dover, MA., Robert A. Mostone, Jr. and his wife Sharon of Pelham, NH. and Deborah A. Metros of Dracut MA; His six grandchildren: Michael Mostone and his wife Samantha of Pelham, NH., James Mostone and his wife Chelsie of Derry, NH., CJ Metros and his wife Noel of Aquinnah, MA, Kathryn Mostone of Pelham, NH., Kristina Metros of Aquinnah, MA and Lauren Mostone of Dover, MA. and his precious two great-grandchildren: Emma Rose Mostone and Albert Joseph Metros. He also leaves his sister Barbara Haley, his uncle Alfred Mestone , Sister-in-Law Helen Mostone and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Robert was predeceased by his brother, Dr. Christie A. Mostone and his sister Rita Capozzo. Mostone Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 11th, from 4-8PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9:45 AM with his Mass to follow at St. Francis Church in Dracut on FRIDAY at 11AM. His burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. Those who wish, may make a donation in Robert's memory to Lowell General Hospital Philanthropy Dept., 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA. 01854. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 9, 2019