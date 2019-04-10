|
Robert A." Musty" Mostone
of Dracut
Robert A." Musty" Mostone, 81, beloved husband of Regina (Bossi) Mostone. Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 11th, from 4-8PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9:45 AM with his Mass to follow at St. Francis Church in Dracut on FRIDAY at 11AM. His burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. Those who wish, may make a donation in Robert's memory to Lowell General Hospital Philanthropy Dept., 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA. 01854. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funerl Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019