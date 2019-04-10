Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:45 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Church
Dracut, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mostone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A." Musty" Mostone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert A." Musty" Mostone Obituary
Robert A." Musty" Mostone
of Dracut

Robert A." Musty" Mostone, 81, beloved husband of Regina (Bossi) Mostone. Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 11th, from 4-8PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9:45 AM with his Mass to follow at St. Francis Church in Dracut on FRIDAY at 11AM. His burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. Those who wish, may make a donation in Robert's memory to Lowell General Hospital Philanthropy Dept., 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA. 01854. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funerl Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now