Robert A. Pimental

Robert A. Pimental
Korean Veteran

BILLERICA - Robert A. Pimental, Age 90, husband of the late Pamela A. (Wright) Pimental died Saturday, March 2 at the Lowell General Hospital.

He was born in Fall River, November 8, 1928, a son of the late Manuel P. and Anna (Souza) Pimental and lived in Cambridge and Foxboro before moving to Billerica for over 30 years.

Mr. Pimental proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed for 15 years as a Technician for Zoll Medical Corporation in Chelmsford and retired at the

age of 85.

He is survived by his daughters, Ruth-Ann Pimental of Worcester and Linda Zimmerman of Canyon, TX and his sister, Anne Cassens of Charlotte, NC.

PIMENTAL - Of Billerica, March 2, Robert A. Pimental, A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 18 at the Church of the Open Bible, 3 Winn St., Burlington at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. His burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Open Bible. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
