1/1
Robert Alvin Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chelmsford

Robert Alvin Wright 77, of Chelmsford, MA died unexpectedly on Monday September 14, 2020. Born on July 30, 1943 in Trenton, New Jersey to Austin and Mary Wright, Bob was the beloved husband of Julie Wright who he married on November 27, 1965. Bob attended St. Thomas Choir School in NY and graduated from Hightstown High School in NJ before his time at Clemson University and RCA Technical School. Bob always had a deep love for the ocean, enjoying swimming, riding waves, lifeguarding, boating, and fishing. Bob's love for the sea brought him to many faraway places, by sail and alongside close friends and family. One of his most cherished adventures was when he captained a 41 foot Beneteau, sailing from Caribbean island to island while singing and laughing with Julie and his friends. Bob was a passionate gardener, always thrilled to show off his garden and share his successes. Bob loved his cats and enjoyed playing and taking care of his children's pets. Bob took pride in his work at Honeywell, Digital and HP before his retirement in 2006. During the winter he welcomed warmth in Sebastian, Florida where he could swim and fish alongside his wife. Whether spending time with his children, attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events, or as the baritone vocalist at family get-togethers, Bob was a proud father and loving Grandfather who always enjoyed a good laugh. Besides his wife, Bob is survived by his daughter Mary and her husband Chris Hill, of Chelmsford; son Robert and his wife Susan Wright, of Milton, MA; and daughter Caroline and her husband Jeff White of Tyngsboro; four grandchildren, Alex and Jacqueline Hill and Austin and Julia Wright.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be a private service for the immediate family. Bob was a frequent blood donor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross by visiting www.redcross.org/donate/memorial-donations. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Robert Alvin Wright


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved