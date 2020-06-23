Loving husband, father, grandfather
DRACUT - Robert Anthony "Tony" Dempsey, a long-time Dracut resident, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. He was born November 19,1943 in Lowell, MA, the son of the late Robert B. and Winifred (Minton) Dempsey. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (White) Dempsey to whom he was married for 53 years.
Tony was a graduate of Keith Academy Class of 1961 and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Suffolk University and a Master of Arts degree from Salem State University. He spent more than 40 years in public education. In 2007, he retired from the North Middlesex Regional School District where he served as Associate Superintendent. He also served as an Assistant Superintendent/Director of Curriculum in the Dracut Public Schools and Director of Reading and Language Arts in the Lowell Public Schools.
As an avid golfer and long-standing member at Pine Valley Golf Course in Pelham, NH, Tony enjoyed playing with his wife, daughters, and oldest granddaughter. He enjoyed traveling and until recently, spent winters golfing in New Smyrna Beach, FL with his wife. His greatest joy was spending time with his family especially doting on his three grandchildren to whom he was lovingly known as "Bups." He was a devout Roman Catholic and a communicant of Saint Francis Parish in Dracut.
Tony is survived by his children Robert A. Dempsey, Jr. of Lowell, MA, Kathleen A. Ross and her husband Thomas C. of Somerville, MA, Mary Ann Dempsey of Merrimack, NH, and Susan M. de Mari and her husband Giampaolo of Tyngsboro, MA. He also leaves behind three grandchildren Sophia O. and Caroline A. de Mari and Graham T. Ross. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas N. and Patricia M. White, his nieces and nephews, and his godson Joseph E. Gallagher with whom he enjoyed a close relationship.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his eldest daughter Elizabeth C. Dempsey and brother Richard J. Dempsey.
DEMPSEY - Relatives and friends are invited to Tony's Life Celebration on Wednesday, June 24, from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Please respect current requirements by wearing a face covering while in the funeral home. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Francis Church followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. For those who wish, donations in Tony's name may be made to: St. Francis Church, PO Box 609, Dracut, MA 01826. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
View the online memorial for Robert Anthony "Tony" Dempsey
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.