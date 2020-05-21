Robert "Bob" E. Pollard, a longtime resident of Tyngsborough, died peacefully on May 18, 2020, surrounded by his family, aged 79 years. He was the beloved husband of the late Beatrice E. (Rocheleau) Pollard.
Born in Lowell on August 2, 1940, a son of the late Ernest and Helen (MacPhail) Pollard, he was educated in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School.
Bob enlisted in the United States Navy on November 15, 1957, serving as Radar Man aboard the U.S.S. Camp, an Edsall-class destroyer providing protection against submarine and air attack for Navy vessels and convoys. He was honorably discharged on August 18,1961.
After proudly serving his country, Bob worked for Yoplait Columbo General Mills in Methuen as the Facilities Mechanic, alongside his son, Ernest, until his retirement in 2003.
In his leisure time, Bob enjoyed playing cards, especially 45's, fishing, and gardening. He also liked to play World of Warcraft and pull the lever on a few slot machines at Foxwoods. Bob loved being in the great outdoors, and had a soft spot for animals, but most of all, he loved spending time at home with family and giving wise, caring advice to his cherished grandchildren.
He is survived by two sons, Ernest V. Pollard and his wife Angela (Milinazzo) Pollard of Tyngsborough, and Wallace Pollard of Tyngsborough, and a daughter, Hollyann (Pollard) Crawford and her husband Kenneth Crawford III of Lowell. Four grandchildren, Cassidy Pollard, Vincent Pollard, Danielle Crawford, and James Crawford. A brother-in-law, James Rogers of Dracut, and a sister-in-law, Margaret (Milinazzo) Pollard of Dracut. Also, by several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Leonard Pollard, Lorraine (Pollard) Rogers, and Gary Pollard, and step-father of the late Darlene (Sponholtz) Ciardi, and Karl Sponholtz Jr.
A private visitation and funeral service was held at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 21 to May 31, 2020.