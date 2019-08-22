|
Robert Brown of Groton
Robert Brown age 73, of Groton passed away on August 16, 2019. Survived by his wife of 37 years Patricia Squires-Brown of Groton, his brother Allen K. Brown of N. Kingstown, RI as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Robert on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 11:00 am-12:00 pm at the BADGER FUNERAL HOME, 45 SCHOOL ST., GROTON. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to: Chebeague Island Library, 247 S Rd # 3, Chebeague Island, ME 04017. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 22, 2019