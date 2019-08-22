Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Badger Funeral Home
45 School St
Groton, MA 01450
(978) 448-6782
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
45 School St
Groton, MA 01450
Robert Brown Obituary
Robert Brown of Groton

Robert Brown age 73, of Groton passed away on August 16, 2019. Survived by his wife of 37 years Patricia Squires-Brown of Groton, his brother Allen K. Brown of N. Kingstown, RI as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Robert on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 11:00 am-12:00 pm at the BADGER FUNERAL HOME, 45 SCHOOL ST., GROTON. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to: Chebeague Island Library, 247 S Rd # 3, Chebeague Island, ME 04017. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 22, 2019
