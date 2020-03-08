Lowell Sun Obituaries
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 663-3968
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:30 PM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map

Robert Burke

Robert Burke Obituary
of Billerica

BILLERICA

Robert "Bob" Burke of Billerica, age 72, died peacefully, March 6, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a retired Production Supervisor at BASF and a driver for Federal Express. As a volunteer and coach for Billerica Little League for more than ten years, he was able to share his love for baseball with the youth of Billerica.

He is survived by his daughter Kelly Sullivan and her husband, Brian of Chelmsford, daughter Maureen Henehan and her husband, Kevin of Groton, and his son Kevin Burke and wife Pam, of Merrimac. PopBob is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Aidan, Josiah, Kaylyn, Brady, Shannon, Riley and Ellie. He was the beloved long -time companion of Jane Keenan of Nashua. He is also survived by two sisters Judy Boyle and her husband, Tom of Nashua, and Sally Riggi and her husband, Bob of Merrimack, NH, as well as his eight nephews and nieces.

He is predeceased by his wife Patricia (Corcoran) Burke of Billerica, and his parents Ernest and Sarah Burke.

Burke

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, March 10th from 4:00-7:00 pm, with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 pm at Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica. Relatives and friends invited. A lifelong New England sports fan, visitors are welcome to dress in Patriots or Red Sox gear in lieu of formal attire. Donations can be made in Bob's memory to the , https://www2.heart.org/. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 8, 2020
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 8, 2020
