Loving Father, Grandfather,
Great-grandfather, Uncle and Friend BILLERICA Robert C. Delaney (Bob), age 74, beloved husband of the late Rita M. (Cormier) Delaney died suddenly Thursday at his home. Bob is survived by one Daughter, Lisa St. Clair and her significant other Jim Kruszka of Hudson, NH; one Son, Robert Delaney of Nashua NH; two Grandchildren, Nicholas and Cody St. Clair and one Great-Grandson Camden St. Clair. He was the Brother of the late Raymond, David and Paul Delaney.
He was born in Waltham, June 4, 1944, son of the late M. Leo Delaney and Barbara (McNally) Hanna. He was a Billerica resident since 1972 and recently moved to Hudson, NH.
Bob was an Operations Manager for Jordan's Furniture for over 40 years retiring in 2007. He coached both Pop Warner football and Little League baseball in Billerica and was a former member of the Billerica Elks. DELANEY Visiting hours will be held Sunday, April 7th from 1 – 4 p.m. at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday April 8th at St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 6, 2019