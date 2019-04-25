|
|
Robert C. Frascarelli
a longtime resident of Lowell; 64
Robert Charles Frascarelli age 64 of Lowell passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 at his home following a brief illness surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born in Dracut, MA. on December 23, 1954, a son of the late Anthony Mario Frascarelli and the late Frances (Paiva) Frascarelli.
He was a graduate of Dracut High School. Prior to his retirement Bob had worked as a professional painter for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou (Charron) Frascarelli of Lowell, a son: Jason Frascarelli and a granddaughter Emma Frascarelli both of Lowell. Two step children: Matthew Bourbeau of NY and Melissa Van Horn of Lowell. Two step grandchildren: Luke Van Horn of Lowell and Colin Bourbeau of NY. A brother: Anthony Frascarelli and his wife Sharry of Hawaii. He also leaves a close friend and fishing companion Armand "Coopy" Cambray of Dracut, MA.
FRASCARELLI - Family and friends may call on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell. Robert's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 Noon at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 374 Stevens St., Lowell. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Bob may be made to The Angel Scholarship Fund c/o Ste. Jeanne D'arc School, 68 Dracut St., Lowell, MA. 01854.
Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault, Jr. (978-459-9315).
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 25, 2019