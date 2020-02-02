Lowell Sun Obituaries
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
1942 - 2020
Robert C. Mason Obituary
Chelmsford

Robert C. Mason "Mace the Ace", 77, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born in Woburn on May 14, 1942 and was a son of the late Frank W. and Susan (L'Hote) Mason. Robert was a member of the Chelmsford Elks. He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Miller Excavating in Chelmsford for many years. Robert enjoyed building models and crafting wood in his free time. Robert is survived by his son Robert Merrill of Nashua, two grandchildren, Jake and Riley Merrill, sisters; Shirley Chepulis of Burlington, Joan Linehan of Chelmsford, and Joyce Lemire of Westford. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his siblings Frank E. Mason and Emily Anderson. Robert's family would like to recognize the staff at Life Care Center in Leominster for the wonderful care and support.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4pm until 7pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Service will take place Tuesday at 11 o'clock in the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Life Care Center of Leominster-Activities Fund, 370 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
