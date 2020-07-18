Retired Defense Attorney
Attorney Robert C. McDonald, 74, of the Pawtuckeville section of Lowell, passed away Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was the beloved husband of Juliette H. (Boisvert) McDonald, who survives him and with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, September 21, 1945, a son of the late Leo G. and the late Catherine L. (Carey) McDonald, he received his education in the Lowell school system and was a graduate of St. Anselm's College in Manchester, NH with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Bob went on to receive his Juris Doctorate in Law from Suffolk University in Boston.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, Bob proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corp where he received several medals and commendations among them the Good Conduct Medal, the Purple Heart Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
Prior to his retirement, Bob, who was a highly respected lawyer for over 40 years, was a Criminal Defense attorney in the Lowell District Court and later a Defense Attorney in the Lowell Juvenile Court..
Bob had several interests outside of his career including touring New England, walking, boating and long car rides.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a sister Louise Leonard of Lowell; a niece Catherine L. Urbaniak of Chelmsford; and many dear cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Monday morning July 20, 2020 at ST. RITA CHURCH in Lowell at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery in North Tewksbury. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to St. Anselm's College, 100 St. Anselm Drive, Manchester, NH 03102. Funeral Arrangements by O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL, MA – (978) 458-8768 View the online memorial for Attorney Robert C. McDonald