|
|
SALEM
Robert C. "Muzzy" Musgrave, age 77, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019, at Salem Haven Nursing Home, surrounded by his beloved family. Muzzy was the husband of Mary-Lou Musgrave. He was predeceased by his first wife Frances Musgrave in 2003.
Born in Lowell, MA on August 27, 1942, he was a son of the late Charles and Lola (McCauley) Musgrave. Muzzy worked for over 30 years in maintenance for Boston Maine Railroad before his retirement.
In his free time, Muzzy loved spending time outdoors, especially when he was hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed being out on his boat, and camping. In the winters, Muzzy would travel to Myrtle Beach with his wife. Above all else though, Muzzy loved his family, and spending time making memories with them.
Surviving Muzzy, besides his wife, is his dear daughter, Carla Robichaud of Lowell; his two grandchildren, Kayla Clark, and Josh Clark and his wife Nicole, as well as many friends and loved ones.
Musgrave
Friends and family are invited to call at THE DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Friday, December 20th from 5 pm until 7:30 pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 7:30 pm. Burial will take place at a later date. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Robert C. "Muzzy" Musgrave
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 18, 2019