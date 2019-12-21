Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
66 Concord Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Rogers Sr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Rogers Sr. Obituary
Founder of Rogers Auto Parts

Billerica – Robert C. Rogers Sr. – Age 80, beloved husband of Judith (Gallagher) Rogers died Thursday at the Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born in Boston, November 17, 1939, a son of the late William and Estelle (Matthews) Rogers and was raised in Burlington and lived in Billerica for 50 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Bob was the founder and owner of the former Rogers Auto Parts and Billerica Performance Center for 28 years prior to his retirement. He was the past President of the Billerica Lions Club, The Jaycees and a JCI Senator. He was also a member of the Billerica Elks and the Billerica Knights of Columbus. Bob was an active volunteer in the Billerica community for many years including the Billerica Counsel on Aging and the Golden Age Club where he called bingo for years.

Besides his beloved wife of 56 years, Bob is survived by his sons, Robert C. Rogers Jr. and his wife Maria of Danvers and James W. Rogers and his wife Kim of Pelham, NH; his brothers, William Rogers of ME, Paul Rogers of AZ and Frank Rogers of FL; his sisters, Marion McDormond of ME, Judith Trask of Wakefield and Sally Serafino of Andover. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great grandson and their best friends and traveling companions, Jerry and Peggy Cooper of Marshfield.

A visitation will be Sunday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 1-4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Billerica Lions Club, P.O. Box 5245, Billerica, MA 01822. His burial in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody will be private. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Robert C. Rogers Sr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -