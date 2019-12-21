|
|
Founder of Rogers Auto Parts
Billerica – Robert C. Rogers Sr. – Age 80, beloved husband of Judith (Gallagher) Rogers died Thursday at the Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born in Boston, November 17, 1939, a son of the late William and Estelle (Matthews) Rogers and was raised in Burlington and lived in Billerica for 50 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Bob was the founder and owner of the former Rogers Auto Parts and Billerica Performance Center for 28 years prior to his retirement. He was the past President of the Billerica Lions Club, The Jaycees and a JCI Senator. He was also a member of the Billerica Elks and the Billerica Knights of Columbus. Bob was an active volunteer in the Billerica community for many years including the Billerica Counsel on Aging and the Golden Age Club where he called bingo for years.
Besides his beloved wife of 56 years, Bob is survived by his sons, Robert C. Rogers Jr. and his wife Maria of Danvers and James W. Rogers and his wife Kim of Pelham, NH; his brothers, William Rogers of ME, Paul Rogers of AZ and Frank Rogers of FL; his sisters, Marion McDormond of ME, Judith Trask of Wakefield and Sally Serafino of Andover. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great grandson and their best friends and traveling companions, Jerry and Peggy Cooper of Marshfield.
A visitation will be Sunday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 1-4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Billerica Lions Club, P.O. Box 5245, Billerica, MA 01822. His burial in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody will be private. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Robert C. Rogers Sr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 21, 2019