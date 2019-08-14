|
Beloved Husband,
Father, and Grandfather
LOWELL
Robert C. "Bob" Sousa, 70, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Merrimack Valley Hospice House in Haverhill, following an extended illness. He was the beloved husband of Doris A. (Noel) Sousa, and together they celebrated 43 years of marriage.
Bob was born in Lowell on August 12, 1948, a son of the late Manuel and Florence (Fratus) Sousa. He was educated in the Lowell Schools, and was a graduate of the Lowell Trade School, class of 1968. Throughout his four years of high school Bob was very athletic, especially in basketball.
He was drafted in 1969 by the US Army, where he did a tour in Vietnam.
While serving in Vietnam, Bob was a master mechanic for helicopters, planes, and ground vehicles. He received the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Following his discharge from the Army, Bob remained in the reserves in Lowell for two years.
He was a Pawtucketville resident for over 41 years, but previously resided in the Grove Section of Lowell.
Bob was employed as a master mechanic at Sears Automotive on Plain St. in Lowell for a short time. He was then employed for many years at Bournival Chrysler Plymouth in Lowell, where he met his wife Doris, who was head bookkeeper and office manager there. They married on November 8, 1975. Bob was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church.
He received a work related injury and remained at home on full disability until his retirement.
Robert enjoyed dining out, shopping with his family, vacationing every year in the fall at Waterville Valley in the White Mountains. He also enjoyed many trips to Disney World with his family.
Bob enjoyed many family cookouts at his home with his friends. He was also known for helping people whenever they needed it.
He also enjoyed bowling for many years and took part in many championships in Lowell.
Bob enjoyed going to Race Car Racing in the New England area.
In addition to his wife Doris, Bob is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer L. Sousa and Jessica L. Sousa, both of Lowell; six grandchildren, Evan M. Sousa, Jacob Gomez, Aaron Sousa, Jariel Gomez, Landon Gomez, and his little princess Madyson Gomez, all of Lowell; his four legged friend, Kenzie; two sisters, Frances Murphy and Emily Foster, both of Lowell; one brother, Manuel Sousa and his wife Joyce of Dracut; his mother-in-law, Pauline R. Noel of Lowell; two brothers-in-law, Robert L. Noel and his wife Aline, and Normand Noel and his wife Suzanne, all of Lowell; a dear cousin, Joan Sousa of Lowell. Bob leaves many dear friends, especially Jane Ayres of Chelmsford, Claudette Paradis of Old Orchard Beach, ME, and Peggy Lascola of Billerica. Bob was the son-in-law of the late Jerome Noel, who passed away on April 3, 2018, and brother of the late Charles Sousa and Florence Sousa.
SOUSA
In Haverhill, August 10, 2019, Robert C. "Bob" Sousa, 70, the beloved husband of Doris A. (Noel) Sousa who was employed by the Lowell School Department for many years as a secretary.
Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on THURSDAY from 4 until 8 P.M. Bob's FUNERAL will begin of FRIDAY MORNING at 8:45 AM from the Funeral Home, followed by his FUNERAL MASS at 10 AM at St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave. Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Special thanks go out to Dr. David Pickul and the Merrimack Valley Hospice House, 360 North Ave. Haverhill.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 14, 2019