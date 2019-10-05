Lowell Sun Obituaries
Driscoll Funeral Home
309 So. Main Street
Bradford, MA 01835
978-374-0000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Lenzi's
810 Merrimack Street
Dracut, MA
Robert (Bob) Corey


1930 - 2019
Robert (Bob) Corey
of Lowell

Robert (Bob) Corey of Lowell passed away peacefully on September 30th. surrounded by his loving family at High Point Hospice in Haverhill at the age of 89. He was one of twelve children of the late James and Dora (Brais) Corey.

Bob was born on June 14, 1930. He went to Sacred Heart School and Lowell High School class of 1949. He was a Korean War Veteran having served 4 years in the Air Force. He was the owner of Corey Wrecking Co. doing heavy demolition. He was also a prolific inventor. He was a former member of Vesper Country Club. In addition to golf he enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling to far distant places and enjoyed his winters in Florida.

Bob is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl Corey of Hyannis and Lisa Corey of Lowell and his two grandchildren Paige and Niles Sturtevant of Lowell. They affectionately referred to him as "Grandbob". He leaves his sister Dottie and her husband Ray Kilcoyne of Hampton Beach, sister-in-law Pat Corey of Boynton Beach, Fl and Kenneth Blanchette of Las Vegas, NV. He was pre-deceased by his 5 brothers, Eddy, Arthur, Bill, Jack and Paul and by his 5 sisters, Grace, Mary, Helen, Theresa and Ruth. He also leaves his former wife and friend Joyce Corey.

Uncle Bob will be dearly missed by his many, many nieces and nephews.

At his request there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will take place at Lenzi's 810 Merrimack Ave., Dracut, MA, next Saturday 10/12/19 at 10am. All will be welcome. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to his daughters Dana Farber Marathon Challenge to help conquer cancer. http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/Lisa-Corey
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 5, 2019
