long time resident of Nashua, NH
Robert "Bob" Cullen, 61, died peacefully Tuesday August 4, 2020 in Nashua NH, with his family by his side.
He was born January 6, 1959 in Methuen, MA to Cynthia Brown and the late Edward Cullen. Bob spent his early early years in the Merrimack Valley area and was a long time resident of Nashua, NH.
Bob was an avid competitive roller skater and professional coach throughout the Northeast. After graduating from Lawrence High School in 1976, he met the love of his life, Suzanne, at the Hi-Hat Roll-A-Way, and married her on October 9, 1982.
Along with roller skating, Bob worked at Wang Laboratories in the 1980s and had a career In technology and manufacturing.
Bob enjoyed golfing and grilling with friends and neighbors. He loved music and watching movies with his family and was known for being thoughtful, strong willed and quick with a joke. He was a Boston sports fan and couldn't bear to see Tom and Gronk go to Florida.
He was a dedicated husband and father, which meant everything to him. He was a brother, an uncle, a cousin and a friend to many.
Besides his wife of 37 years, Suzanne (Morin) Cullen, Bob is survived by a son, Robert Jr. and his wife Reneé along with their daughter Michaela, of Nashua, NH; mother Cynthia Brown of Methuen, MA; two brothers, Edward and David Cullen; three sisters, Sheilah, Mary and Cathie; many nieces and nephews, dear friends and his yellow lab Louie.
Besides his father Edward, Bob is also pre-deceased by his, grandmother Dora Conley; step-father Ellsworth Brown and his brother Robert Conley.
Cullen
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8th from 10-11:30pm at the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Ferry St., Hudson. A limited number of guests will be allowed inside the funeral home to visit with the family for a limited amount of time on a rotating basis. All guests are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering. To leave an online message of condolence or for more information please visit www.dumontsullivan.com
. The DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME IN HUDSON is in charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Robert "Bob" Cullen