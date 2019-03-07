Robert D. "Bud" Anderson

of N. Chelmsford



Robert Donald "Bud" Anderson, 91, of North Chelmsford, MA died Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019 at Blaire House in Tewksbury, MA.



He was married to Ann Marie Anderson with whom he would have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on Sept. 23, 2019.



Born in Concord, MA, he was the son of the late Allan L. and Eirene (Wheeler) Anderson. He graduated from Arlington High School with the class of 1945, and from Wentworth Institute with a Bachelor's degree in Architectural Engineering with the Class of 1954 and Boston Architectural College. In 2004, he was honored by Wentworth Institute of Technology.



He proudly served with the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater.



He was an owner and operator of Knight, Bagge and Anderson of Boston.



He enjoyed woodworking, golf and was a talented sketch artist.



Bud was a rock for our entire family, each of us has leaned on him many times. He was a loving, gentle caring man who spoke with his heart and not his voice. He will be always alive in our hearts.



Besides his wife he is survived by four sons, Mark Anderson of Kooskia, ID, David Anderson of Waterville, ME, William Anderson of W. Hartford, CT, and Sean and his wife Amy Kierce of Canton, MA, a brother, Allan Anderson of Charlotte, VA, 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He was the father of the late Cordelia Midgley.



The family wishes to thank the Department of Veteran Services S.A.V.E. Team for seeing us through a challenging journey, and the Blaire House for their comfort and care to not only Bud, but our entire family.



