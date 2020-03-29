|
|
Retired Tewksbury Hospital Employee
NORTH BILLERICA
Robert D. Edgecomb, age 66, of Billerica, a former longtime resident of Tewksbury, passed away at home in the care of his family and Merrimack Valley Hospice on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Born in Lowell on February 20, 1954, he was the son of the late Priscilla (Carter) Edgecomb and the late Robert B. Edgecomb.
Bob was raised in Tewksbury and attended Tewksbury Public Schools. In addition, Bob received technical training from Goodwill Industries which he applied every day.
He worked at Tewksbury Hospital in the Custodial Department for 26 years until his retirement in 2016.
Bob loved riding his bicycle, deep sea fishing, attending whale watch trips and dining out at local restaurants with his family.
Bob was the brother of Karen L. Ford and her husband John of Loudon, NH, Pamela S. Marshall and her husband John S. Marshall III of Lowell, Andrew J. Edgecomb of Billerica, Sandra A. Rivera of Lowell, Laura J. Sciortino and her husband Paolo of Billerica, and the late Dennis P. Edgecomb.
He also leaves many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Due to current public health circumstances, his family plans to have a service celebrating Bob's life at a later date. Interment of Bob's ashes will be at Tewksbury Cemetery.
Those who wish may make a donation in his memory to the Tewksbury Hospital, 365 East Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876 or to a . Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Attn: Edgecomb Family or by leaving a condolence message at his online obituary at www.farmeranddee.com.
