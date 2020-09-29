1/1
Robert D. "Grumpy" Nickerson
1936 - 2020
Robert (Bob) D. Nickerson, beloved husband of sixty years to Nancy (Fall) Nickerson, passed away peacefully Friday, September 25th at home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Somerville on June 29, 1936, son of the late George and Lorna (Marden) Nickerson. He grew up in Somerville, and was a graduate of Somerville High School Class of 1954. Bob enjoyed spending his childhood summers in Nova Scotia. He was also a graduate of the Butera School of Art, where he studied sign painting. He then was a member of the United States Army, serving in Germany from 1954 to 1956.

Bob was a truck driver for over 40 years, and a member of the Teamsters Local 4 and Local 25. He also worked for Merrimack Valley Aparies, transporting bees in its early years.

Bob was a member of the Thomas Talbot Masonic Lodge in Billerica. He was also a member of the TY-RODS automobile club. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time at the Billerica Senior Center, where he was an avid cribbage player. Bob also enjoyed playing cribbage at St. Marie's church in Lowell.

Later in life Bob was very involved in his grandchildren's lives. He enjoyed attending many of his grandchildren's sporting events, musicals and other activities.

In addition to his loving wife Nancy, he is survived by his three children: Roy D. Nickerson and his wife Mary (Moriarty) of Billerica, Robin Callery and her husband Daniel of Dracut, and Carla Nickerson and her companion Phil Hilton of Billerica. His grandchildren who meant the world to him: Jay Moriarty, Erin, Ryan, Danielle, and Michael Nickerson, Colby and Riley Callery, and Connor Nickerson. He leaves his two great grandchildren, Daniel and Julia Moriarty.

He leaves behind his cousin, Herbert Hines, who he thought of as more like a brother to him. Bob was the brother in law of Janet and the late Therrell Murray, Thomas Fall and his companion Carol Simard. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his loving cat, Jam. Bob was predeceased by his brother Professor Donald Nickerson.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Per current State guidelines face coverings and social distancing will be required by all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later dateFuneral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Robert D. "Grumpy" Nickerson


Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

3 entries
September 28, 2020
So sorry to hear this. My thoughts are with his family. Let your loving memories guide you through this time. With Love, cousin Dennis Nickerson
Dennis Nickerson
Family
September 28, 2020
Robert was a great brother-in-law and friend . I will always remember his joking and the love he had for my sister and his children and grandchildren as well as greats. May he rest in peace.
Janet Murray
Family
September 28, 2020
Nancy please know I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Julie Noone
Julie Noone
Coworker
