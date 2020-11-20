Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend
Billerica
Robert D. "Bob" Sample, age 76, beloved husband of 52 years of Eileen D. (Milliken) Sample died Wednesday at their home surrounded by his family after a brief illness.
He was born in Somerville, February 3, 1944 a son of the late Donald and Doris (Owen) Sample and has been a lifelong Billerica resident.
Bob proudly served in the US Navy and worked in the Security Department of Lincoln Labs at Hanscom Air Force Base.
He was a life member of the Billerica Lodge of Elks and enjoyed spending time playing cribbage. He also enjoyed time with family in Billerica as well as his winter home in Estero, Florida.
Besides his wife he is survived by four daughters, Dana Perry and her husband Doug Ching, Kelly Costedio and her husband Brad, Tammy Leyne and her husband Paul all of Billerica ; two sisters, Jean Campbell of GA and Christine Markland of IN; one brother, Jack Sample of Cape Cod as well as his eight grandchildren, Christopher, Caitlyn, Alec, Max, Camryn, Jenna, Sophia and Grace. He was the brother of the late Kathy Scott. Laurie Leyne was a loving addition to his family.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 23, at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m.Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Per current state and CDC guidelines masks will be required. All attendees must register for Mass at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signupArrangements
under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for Robert D. Sample