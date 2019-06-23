|
Robert (Bob) Dastous, 75
Robert (Bob) Dastous died June 14, 2019 of congestive heart failure at the age of 75 at his home in Winder, GA. He was born in Lowell, MA on Feb. 5, 1944 to Lucien and Irene Dastous (deceased) and is survived by his son Marc Dastous and daughter-in-law Lisa, daughter Lynne Morse and son-in-law David, brother Richard Dastous and sister-in-law Denise, sisters Pauline Boule, Diane Perry, Denise Belley and brother-in-law Ron. He also leaves a beloved grandson Benoît Dastous of Winder, GA and granddaughter Meghan Morse of Hockessin, DE, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will be cremated, and his ashes interred at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford beside his parents. There will be a memorial mass and reception line scheduled for a later date. Please NO FLOWERS, his last wishes were to have donations made to in his name
Published in Lowell Sun on June 23, 2019