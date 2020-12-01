Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather
PEPPERELL
Robert "Bob" R. Demmons, 92, husband of Dolores A. (Costello) Demmons, died Thursday, November 26th at his home.
He was born in Lowell, MA, October 3, 1928, son of the late Robert A. and Vivian (Richards) Demmons and lived in Pepperell for the past 47 years.
Bob was a former employee of Richardson Construction as a heavy equipment Operator. He was an active member of the Pepperell Senior Center, where he enjoyed socializing with friends, daily lunch, and events, especially dancing.
Bob was a faithful Red Sox and Patriots fan and enjoyed watching the games with family.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon A. Hardy and her husband Richard of Tyngsboro, Tracey L. DelGreco and her husband Gary of Pepperell, his son Gary M. Demmons and his wife Rebecca of New Ipswich, NH, and his wife Dolores A. Demmons of 70 years. He treasured his family and especially loved being "Papa/Grandpa" to 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was the brother to Vivian, David, Joseph, and Susan. He was the father of the late Robert and Tammy Demmons, and brother of the late Jerry, Grant, and Richard.
DEMMONS - Robert R. "Bob", of Pepperell. November 26, 2020. There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pepperell Senior Center, 37 Nashua Road, Pepperell, MA 01463. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
