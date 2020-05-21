Robert E. Brien
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Brien, Jr.
of Pepperell; 80

PEPPERELL - Robert E. Brien, Jr., 80, of Pepperell, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Health Alliance - Leominster Hospital.

Mr. Brien was born in Lowell, February 7, 1940 son of Robert E. and Helen (Chandler) Brien Sr., and was a graduate of Keith Academy in Lowell. He has resided in Pepperell for over forty years.

During the Vietnam Era he served his country for three years in the United States Army.

Mr. Brien had worked at J.M. Fields Hardware in Salem, NH and Uniserve Packaging in Littleton, retiring in 2001. Mr. Brien was a member of the Pepperell Knights of Columbus and was an avid genealogist for the past 25 years.

He leaves his wife of 52 years, Arlene M. (Norstrom) Brien; three daughters, Helen E. O' Brien and her longtime boyfriend, Ken Page of Fitchburg, Barbara A. Brien and her wife, Michelle Bowden of Kissimmee, FL, Roberta E. (Brien) Moore and her husband Gerry E. Moore of Westwood; three grandchildren, Gerry J. Moore, Elizabeth L. Moore and Giuliana R.A. Moore.

BRIEN - Due to the restrictions placed on gathering, funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Pepperell.

Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave online condolence.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home - Townsend
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved