Robert E. Brien, Jr.
of Pepperell; 80
PEPPERELL - Robert E. Brien, Jr., 80, of Pepperell, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Health Alliance - Leominster Hospital.
Mr. Brien was born in Lowell, February 7, 1940 son of Robert E. and Helen (Chandler) Brien Sr., and was a graduate of Keith Academy in Lowell. He has resided in Pepperell for over forty years.
During the Vietnam Era he served his country for three years in the United States Army.
Mr. Brien had worked at J.M. Fields Hardware in Salem, NH and Uniserve Packaging in Littleton, retiring in 2001. Mr. Brien was a member of the Pepperell Knights of Columbus and was an avid genealogist for the past 25 years.
He leaves his wife of 52 years, Arlene M. (Norstrom) Brien; three daughters, Helen E. O' Brien and her longtime boyfriend, Ken Page of Fitchburg, Barbara A. Brien and her wife, Michelle Bowden of Kissimmee, FL, Roberta E. (Brien) Moore and her husband Gerry E. Moore of Westwood; three grandchildren, Gerry J. Moore, Elizabeth L. Moore and Giuliana R.A. Moore.
BRIEN - Due to the restrictions placed on gathering, funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Pepperell.
Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave online condolence.
of Pepperell; 80
PEPPERELL - Robert E. Brien, Jr., 80, of Pepperell, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Health Alliance - Leominster Hospital.
Mr. Brien was born in Lowell, February 7, 1940 son of Robert E. and Helen (Chandler) Brien Sr., and was a graduate of Keith Academy in Lowell. He has resided in Pepperell for over forty years.
During the Vietnam Era he served his country for three years in the United States Army.
Mr. Brien had worked at J.M. Fields Hardware in Salem, NH and Uniserve Packaging in Littleton, retiring in 2001. Mr. Brien was a member of the Pepperell Knights of Columbus and was an avid genealogist for the past 25 years.
He leaves his wife of 52 years, Arlene M. (Norstrom) Brien; three daughters, Helen E. O' Brien and her longtime boyfriend, Ken Page of Fitchburg, Barbara A. Brien and her wife, Michelle Bowden of Kissimmee, FL, Roberta E. (Brien) Moore and her husband Gerry E. Moore of Westwood; three grandchildren, Gerry J. Moore, Elizabeth L. Moore and Giuliana R.A. Moore.
BRIEN - Due to the restrictions placed on gathering, funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Pepperell.
Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave online condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2020.