Robert E. Donaldson Sr.


1916 - 2020
Robert E. Donaldson Sr. Obituary
Chelmsford

Robert E. Donaldson, Sr.,103, a lifelong resident of Chelmsford & North Chelmsford passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Sunny Acres in Chelmsford. He was the husband of the late Blanche (Clough) Donaldson who died in 1997. He was born on October 31, 1916 and was the son of the late Charles and Eva (Carpenter) Donaldson. Robert was a graduate of Chelmsford High School, Class of 1934. He worked as a union carpenter for various companies throughout his years in the trade. Robert proudly served in the United States Army during WWII. He was a Mason, a life member of the Westford Sportsman Club and a life member of the NRA. He loved golfing and looked forward to caring for his vegetable garden every summer. Robert was also a member of the Chelmsford Congregational Church.

Robert is survived by his sons; Robert Donaldson Jr. and his wife Mary of Chelmsford, Barry Donaldson of North Chelmsford, his daughter, Brenda Neault of Palm Coast, Florida. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A special thank you to the nurses, doctors and staff at Sunny Acres for taking such great care of Robert.

Funeral Services and Interment at Pine Ridge will be held privately. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online guestbook, please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
