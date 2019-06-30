|
of Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD
Robert E. Lee, 81, a resident of Chelmsford for over 55 years, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Joan R. (Mattsen) Lee with whom he shared 55 years of marriage before her passing in 2018. He was born in Lowell on April 16, 1938 and was a son of the late Fulton H. and Mary (Quinn) Lee.
Bob was raised and educated in Tewksbury. His first job was working in the tulip greenhouses in Tewksbury. He attended Lowell Tech and Northeastern University, receiving his bachelors degree in electrical engineering. Bob enlisted in the Air Force and reserves, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked for branches of Western Electric in North Andover for 38 years. During his time as a project manager for the Bell Labs division, he led efforts on the first transoceanic fiber optic cables and was a key contributor to the team that created the first "cells" which laid the foundation for today's mobile phone networks.
Bob loved spending time with his wife, his kids and grandkids. He coached many of his childrens' athletic teams, supported Boy Scout activities, and never missed a game, recital, or a play. Bob was a fun-loving person and nothing cracked him up more than sharing a good joke. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, hiking, travel, music, playing basketball and softball. He was an avid Boston Sports fan and cherished time spent at his home in the mountains of North Conway, NH.
Robert leaves his children; Laura Lee, Scott Lee and wife Pam, and Julie Lee, all of Chelmsford, and his grandchildren; Kayla, AJ, Alexya, Sam, Jason, and Connor.
It being his wish, a private family service was held with interment in Fairview Cemetery in North Chelmsford. For those who desire, donations in Robert's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.com or visit us on facebook
