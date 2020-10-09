…retired from Tewksbury Hospital; 84
TEWKSBURY
Robert E. "Bob" Ryan, age 84, a well known lifelong resident of Tewksbury, died peacefully Tuesday morning, October 6, at Belvidere Healthcare Center in Lowell.
Bob was born in Lowell, one of six children of the late James and Margaret (Purdy) Ryan. Until retirement, he worked in the maintenance department, as a painter, at Tewksbury Hospital. He was a member of A.F.C.M.E. and N.A.G.E. Unions throughout his career.
In later life Bob was a familiar face to many, as he drove his red scooter around town while based at Carnation Drive, and later, Saunders Circle community housing complexes.
He leaves a daughter, Nancy Hanson of Oregon; and his friend and caretaker, Kathleen (Sugrue) Reid of NH; and was the last survivor of his siblings, the late James Ryan Jr., Thomas Ryan, John Ryan, Frederick "Fritz" Ryan, Elizabeth "Bette" Carey, and Marion Hanson.
Arrangements
A Graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 9, at 11:00 a.m. in Tewksbury Cemetery, 172 East St. Tewksbury, MA 01876. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to Serve the Ryan family. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com
Memorials to Children's Hospital, 401 Park Dr., Ste 602, Boston, MA 02215-3354 or via. http://giving.childrenshospital.org/ways-to-give/index.html
are encouraged. see: tewksburyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Robert E. Ryan