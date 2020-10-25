Robert Edward Simard, Sr., 84, a resident of Chelmsford passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis M. (Desilets) Simard with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
Robert was born August 20, 1936 in Dorchester, MA and attended Keith Academy in Lowell. He proudly served in the Army National Guard for 23 years.
Prior to his retirement, Robert worked as an auto mechanic for Walls Lincoln Mercury. In his free time he enjoyed fishing with his family, building fishing rods and spending time outdoors. He was an active member of the Stonybrook Fish and Game Association and the Greater Lowell Fly Fishers.
He is survived by his three children; Dianne Gregoire and her husband Ronald of Litchfield, NH, Donna Mitchell and her husband Millard of Lowell and Robert Simard Jr. and his fiancé Kerry Glidden of Chelmsford. He also leaves behind his longtime companion Lorraine Paquette, seven grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was also the Father In-Law to the late Pamela Simard.
Robert's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to MaryBeth and the Hospice Health Care team as well as Margaret and Charity of the Visiting Angels of Chelmsford for all of the care and compassion that they provided.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital at stjude.org/memorial
and Lowell Cancer Center at https://www.lowellgeneral.org/about-us/ways-to-give
