a life-long Wilmington resident, passed away on Monday, May 11th at 84 years old. Bob was the beloved husband of Janet (Kennedy) Williams of 57 years, devoted father of Robert C. Williams and wife Gail (Link) Williams of Raynham, MA, Tammy (Williams) Musto and husband Nicholas Musto of Wilmington, Terry (Williams) Steen and husband Robert Steen of Wilmington, Suzanne (Williams) Krull and husband Robert Krull of Wilmington, David Williams and wife Terry (Miller) Williams of Methuen, MA. He was a loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren, Sarah & Robert Williams, Robert, Connor, Katelyn & Madison Musto, Elizabeth, Joseph, Michael & Owen Steen and Chloe & Evan Krull. He was the cherished son of the late Charles F. Williams & Gertrude (Farrell) Williams of Wilmington, MA. Bob was the brother of the late Charles F. Williams, Jr. and his late wife Ruth of Maynard, and is survived by his brother William Williams "Dutchie" and his wife Joan of Arlington, VA. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob, along with his father started Williams Sign Erection in Wilmington in the 1950's. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name may be made to the Parish of Transfiguration (St. Thomas Church), 126 Middlesex Ave, Wilmington, MA 01887 or Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805. Due to the current situation of the Coronavirus and for everyone's safety, the Williams family has decided to do a private service at this time. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, Wilmington, MA. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2020.
