|
|
Of Manchester, NH Robert Edward "Bob" Geoffroy, 56, of Manchester, NH died Saturday, May 11th in Missouri. Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Leo Geoffroy and Ann (Emery) Geoffroy. He graduated from Greater Lowell Vocational High School with the class of 1980 and attended Northern Essex Community College.
He was employed with Crete Carrier and Schaffer Trucking of Mechanicsburg, PA.
Mr. Geoffroy enjoyed traveling and vacationing and he was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan.
He is survived by two brothers, Leon Geoffroy of Lebanon, ME and Donald Geoffroy and his wife Maryann of Freemont, NH, two sisters, Robbin Carter of Tyngsboro, MA and Donna Russell and her husband David of Oviedo, FL, four nieces, five nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Geoffroy Robert Edward "Bob" died May 11. Visiting hours Thursday 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Friday at 9 A.M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral service at 10 A.M. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the , 460 Tottem Pond Rd. Suite 400, Waltham, MA, 02451 www.lungusa.org. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Robert Edward "Bob" Geoffroy
Published in Lowell Sun on May 15, 2019