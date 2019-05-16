Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Robert Edward "Bob" Geoffroy Obituary
Robert Edward "Bob" Geoffroy
of Manchester, NH

Robert Edward "Bob" Geoffroy died May 11. Visiting hours Thursday 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Friday at 9 A.M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral service at 10 A.M. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the , 460 Tottem Pond Rd. Suite 400, Waltham, MA, 02451 www.lungusa.org. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 16, 2019
Download Now