beloved husband, father and grandfathernashuaRobert Eichel, 88 years old, formerly of Melrose MA, passed away on September 5, 2020 at Langdon Place of Nashua NH. He was born in Somerville, MA to Hector and Mary Eichel on December 26,1931. Bob was the beloved husband of Eleanor (George) Eichel who passed on July 13, 2018. He graduated from Somerville High school then enlisted in the Marine Corps where he served from 1949 to 1953 in the Korean War. Robert and Eleanor celebrated 59 years of marriage together. They settled in Melrose MA where they raised their three children. He retired after 30 years from the United States Postal Service. Robert lived in Melrose most of his life. He then moved to Westford and Nashua to be closer to his family. Robert was an avid reader who loved many authors. Bob had an impressive memory and was a great jeopardy player. One of his other passions was hockey, especially watching his grandson play. Robert and his wife Eleanor enjoyed going to shows. They loved spending the day in Foxwoods and traveling especially to Florida.Bob was the beloved father and survived by his son Robert Eichel Jr and his wife Anne Eichel of Chelmsford MA and his daughter Ellen (Eichel) Wait of Nashua NH. Bob was predeceased by his son David Eichel. He was the loving grandfather to Rebecca & Tristan Wait, Jessie Raymond (Eichel) her husband Jonathan Raymond and Jack Eichel.A private graveside service will be held.