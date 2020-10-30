York Beach, MERobert (Bob) F. Crowe of York Beach, ME, formerly of Lowell, MA (Christian Hill) passed away on his 87th birthday, October 28, at Lowell General Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (Delaney) Crowe with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.He was devoted to his family and is survived by his son and daughter in-law Richard and Donna Crowe and his daughter and son in-law Sharon and Michael Santos. Bob was especially close to his grandchildren with whom he shared a special bond; Ryan Crowe and wife Emily, Devin Crowe and wife Aryn, Ashley Roark and partner Dan Siegel, and Dan Roark and wife Katie; and his great-grandchildren Leo, Carter, and Levi. Bob also leaves his best friend Larry Kirkpatrick, in-laws Arlene and Larry Walker, his dear niece Maureen Moran and husband Keith, and great-niece Katherine Moran. Along with his wife Betty he was predeceased by his sister Barbara Bousquet, his father Daniel Frederick Crowe, and his mother Gertrude (Shaughnessy) Crowe.Bob enjoyed watching (and complaining about) the Red Sox and Patriots as well as traveling the Maine coast in search of the best lobsters and oysters Down East. Bob loved meeting new people and could make fast friends with nearly anyone, especially over a cup of coffee at Lil's in Kittery or a beer at the Union Bluff in York Beach. He could often be found visiting Nubble light where he loved to sit and witch planes in flight.In accordance with Bob's wishes services will be held privately.