Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory
56 School Street P.O. Box 549
Lebanon, NH 03766
(603) 448-1568
For more information about
Robert Isabelle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Isabelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Isabelle


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert F. Isabelle Obituary
Robert F. Isabelle
of Enfield, NH

ENFIELD, NH - Robert F. Isabelle, 71, passed away following a brief illness on Thursday May 2nd, 2019. He was born in Lowell, MA to the Late Lionel & Reina (Demers) Isabelle. Bob grew up and attended schools in Lowell, MA. He moved to Enfield in the late seventies. During the eighties he operated his own machine shop called Dawn Machine named after his daughter. Bob was married to Deborah "Deb" (Hallock) on November 11, 2004. He retired from New England Industries after twenty plus years of dedicated service. He enjoyed gardening, snowmobiling, his evening walks and many motorcycle trips with his wife on their Harley Davidson.

He is survived by his wife Deb Isabelle, his daughter Dawn Chase and her husband Thomas, two sisters Claire & Nancy, a brother Roger, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Bob was predeceased by his son Craig Isabelle in 2014.

ISABELLE - There will be no calling hours or funeral at this time.

An on line guestbook is available to leave a message of condolence for Bob's family by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now