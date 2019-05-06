|
Robert F. Isabelle
of Enfield, NH
ENFIELD, NH - Robert F. Isabelle, 71, passed away following a brief illness on Thursday May 2nd, 2019. He was born in Lowell, MA to the Late Lionel & Reina (Demers) Isabelle. Bob grew up and attended schools in Lowell, MA. He moved to Enfield in the late seventies. During the eighties he operated his own machine shop called Dawn Machine named after his daughter. Bob was married to Deborah "Deb" (Hallock) on November 11, 2004. He retired from New England Industries after twenty plus years of dedicated service. He enjoyed gardening, snowmobiling, his evening walks and many motorcycle trips with his wife on their Harley Davidson.
He is survived by his wife Deb Isabelle, his daughter Dawn Chase and her husband Thomas, two sisters Claire & Nancy, a brother Roger, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Bob was predeceased by his son Craig Isabelle in 2014.
ISABELLE - There will be no calling hours or funeral at this time.
An on line guestbook is available to leave a message of condolence for Bob's family by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 6, 2019