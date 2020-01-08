|
Loving husband, father,
grandfather, brother, uncle
and friend
LOWELL
Robert F. "Bob" Moriarty, Sr., 73, of Lowell, died Saturday, January 4th at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen M. (Nadeau) Moriarty who survives him and with whom he celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on February 14, 2019. He was affectionately known in his circle of family and friends as Bobby, Moe, Uncle Bobby, Dad, Pa and Sir.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, June 6, 1946, a son of the late John J. and the late Anna M. (Regis) Moriarty, he attended St. Patrick Grammar School and was a graduate of Keith Academy with the Class of 1964 where he served as student body president and excelled in varsity football, and track and was on the Greater Lowell All Star Team. As a member of the Boy Scouts of America, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Following high school, he then went on to attend Boston University on a football scholarship.
Before retiring, Bob was owner and operator of R. Moriarty Associates in Lowell for over 20 years.
Among his many interests, he enjoyed a good political debate, spending time on his computer, photography, woodworking and was an avid Red Sox fan.
In addition to his wife Kathy, Bob is survived by a daughter Kathleen M. Moriarty of Dracut, MA; three sons Robert F. Moriarty, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Lowell, Daniel T. Moriarty of Dracut, MA and Patrick J. Moriarty, Sr. of Lowell; eight grandchildren Aedan, Kayla, Miranda, Jameson, Olivia, Evelyn, Finn and Danyka Moriarty; a step-daughter Ann Marie Brophy and her husband Mark and their children of Waltham, MA; two sisters Ellen Guilbeault of Pelham, NH and Ann Duggan of Hampton, NH; two sisters-in-law Jeanne Nadeau and Sandra Moriarty; brother-in-law John Nadeau and his wife Anne Marie; his dear friends Peter Goubeau, Ed Ligon and Idalina Sousa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also grandfather of the late Patrick J. "PJ" Moriarty, Jr., brother of the late John and George Moriarty and dear friend of the late Paul Giguere.
MORIARTY
Relatives and friends may call for a Memorial Visitation at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Committal Services will be held privately. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory make donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814 or CFF.org. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020