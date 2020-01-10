|
Robert F. Moriarty, Sr. of Lowell
In Haverhill, MA, January 4, 2020, at High Pointe Hospice, Robert F. Moriarty, Sr., 73, of Lowell, husband of Kathleen M. (Nadeau) Moriarty. Relatives and friends may call for a Memorial Visitation at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Committal Services will be held privately. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory make donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814 or CFF.org. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 10, 2020