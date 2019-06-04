|
Loving husband, father,
grandfather and brother Robert F. Moynihan, 84, formerly of Lowell, died Tuesday, February 5th in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He was the beloved husband of Eleanor M. (Noonan) Moynihan who survives him.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, June 10, 1934, he was a son of the late John and the late Frances (McCrosson) Moynihan.
A veteran of the Korean Conflict, Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was the recipient of the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.
Before retiring, he was employed as Manager of Processing with the United States Postal Service in Lowell. Previously, he worked as a bartender in and around Lowell for many years.
Among his many activities, Bob was a lifetime member of the Lowell Elks Lodge #87 and the American Legion Post 0162 in Deerfield Beach, Florida for 26 years. He was an avid golfer and a Green Bay Packers fan before the New England Patriots became a team and he never changed.
In addition to his wife Eleanor, Bob is survived by a daughter Kerry Eve and her husband Lindsay of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; a grandson Tyler J. Eve; two sisters Marguerite Patrick of Cape Cod, MA and Louise Kilmartin of Dracut, MA.
He was also predeceased by his baby son Robert J. Moynihan who died at birth and his brothers Daniel, John and James Moynihan. MOYNIHAN Friends may call for a Memorial Visitation at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 5 to 7 P.M. on Thursday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Committal of ashes on Friday morning at the Lowell Cemetery at 10 o'clock. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to a . Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 4, 2019