of Boxborough, MA,
formerly of Stow, MA
Robert F. "Bo" Sokolowski, 59, of Boxborough, MA, formerly of Stow, MA died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 3, 2020. Born in Concord on September 8, 1960 he was raised in Stow and moved to Boxborough in 1991. Bo was a firefighter with the Town of Boxborough for more than 30 years. An avid outdoorsman, he had a love for both fresh water and deep-sea fishing as well as hunting and snowmobiling.
The beloved son of the late Francis and Joanne (Lawson) Sokolowski, Bo is survived by his son, Robert M. "Donnie" Sokolowski of Shirley; a sister Debra Sokolowski and her husband David Woelfle of Ayer; nephew Travis Woelfle, niece Leanne Sokolowski, nephew Rickey Turner; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visiting hours are Wed. Jan. 8th from 3-8PM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111) Acton. Funeral services are Thurs/ Jan. 9th at 10am in the Boxborough United Church of Christ, 723 Massachusetts Ave., (Rte 111) Boxborough followed by burial in South Cemetery, Burroughs Rd, Boxborough. Memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 5, 2020