Robert F. Stacy Jr.
1956 - 2019

Robert F. Stacy Jr, age 62, a resident of Lowell, passed away on February 21, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital.

Born in Lowell on July 20, 1956, he was a son of Robert F. Stacy Sr. of Lowell and the late Helen A. (Ryan) Stacy.

Robert was educated in the Lowell school system and enjoyed playing baseball.

He worked as a laborer in the construction field for many years and later at Raytheon Co.

Surviving him in addition to his father are two brothers and a sister-in-law, Richard and Ruth Stacy of Nashua and Ronald Stacy of Lowell; a sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Brian Sousa of Tyngsborough; also nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to his dear friend Robert Methot for everything he has done for Robert over the years.

STACY - Robert F. Stacy Jr. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services. For online condolences please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by R.W. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - LOWELL.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
