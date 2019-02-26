Robert F. Stacy Jr.

1956 - 2019



Robert F. Stacy Jr, age 62, a resident of Lowell, passed away on February 21, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital.



Born in Lowell on July 20, 1956, he was a son of Robert F. Stacy Sr. of Lowell and the late Helen A. (Ryan) Stacy.



Robert was educated in the Lowell school system and enjoyed playing baseball.



He worked as a laborer in the construction field for many years and later at Raytheon Co.



Surviving him in addition to his father are two brothers and a sister-in-law, Richard and Ruth Stacy of Nashua and Ronald Stacy of Lowell; a sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Brian Sousa of Tyngsborough; also nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to his dear friend Robert Methot for everything he has done for Robert over the years.



STACY - Robert F. Stacy Jr. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services.