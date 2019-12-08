Lowell Sun Obituaries
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Robert F. Wallace

Robert F. Wallace Obituary
Robert F. Wallace

Of Tewksbury

Robert F. Wallace, age 64, passed away December 5, 2019. Son of the late Richard H. and Rosalia (Ducey) Wallace. Brother of Richard H. Wallace, Jr. and his wife Patty(Meuse) of Foley, AL, Deborah Sullivan and her husband Thomas Sullivan, III, Ronald C. Wallace and his wife Joy (Cobleigh) all of Tewksbury, and the late Diane Paglia. He leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Calling hours are Monday, Dec. 9, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. A Life Celebration Service will held Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Tewksbury Cemetery. www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
